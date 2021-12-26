Indian Army Rescues 1,027 Tourists From High Altitudes In Sikkim After Severe Snowfall

A day after nearly 1,027 tourists who had been trapped in the upper reaches of East Sikkim near the China Border at Nathu La following heavy snow on Saturday, have now been rescued by the Indian Army on Sunday. Heavy snowfall had taken place in Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon, dropping the temperature to sub-zero levels.

Following a severe snowfall, the vehicles started skidding at the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. At least 120 vehicles carrying 1,027 tourists got stranded over a stretch of 15 kilometres, informed the Army in a press release.

The Black Cat Division army personnel posted in the area rescued the tourists in army vehicles, and shifted them to a military camp and were provided with accommodation, hot meals, warm clothing and critical medical support.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has also advised tourists visiting Tawang that the road is extremely dangerous to drive on and the temperature goes down to minus 25 degrees celsius. The Minister represents Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

Advise to tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at this point of time. It is reported heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. Pls get proper information before you move because the road is extremely dengerous to drive and temperature goes down to -25 ! pic.twitter.com/sLYM9aF4Fh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, on December 21, the Indian Army began installing high-head water pumps to provide water to troops stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China at high elevations, ANI reported citing Indian Military officials. The officials stated that, the "Indian Army started inducting 200 high head water pumps which can help pump water and fuel to locations at higher altitudes in those areas. Two hundred of these pumps are being inducted into the Corps of Engineers under the emergency procurement powers," the media agency reported.

India-China border dispute

It’s been more than a year since the disputes between India and China started on the border. The border standoff between the Indian Army and Chinese Army started in May 2020. The border standoff between the two sides began after major clashes in the Pangong lake area. Following the clashes, the deployment of military troops was increased and heavy weapons were brought to the border. The two countries later started military and diplomatic talks and even completed the disengagement process in Gogra in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February.

Image: ANI, PTI, Representative