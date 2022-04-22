Indian Army Rescues 16 Civilians Stranded In Heavy Snowfall In Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir

The Indian Army is at the forefront when it comes to serving the nation selflessly. Keeping up with their unflinching service and relentless efforts towards the nation, the Bravehearts recently, rescued 16 civilians trapped in heavy snow at 12,000 feet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. Reportedly, all the stranded civilians were brought down to the Sinthan Maidan, where they were provided with necessary aid including food and medicines.

Indian Army Rescues 16 civilians in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir

Reportedly, on 21 Apr 2022, at around 3 PM, Civil Administration received information that amidst heavy snowfall, about 7 civilians were stranded on NH 244 somewhere near Sinthan Pass. Upon receiving the news, a Rescue team of Indian Army personnel from Sinthan Maidan went to rescue the civilians. The team carried out the rescue operations in difficult circumstances and walked for around 15 KM on NH 244 during continuous snowfall and zero visibility conditions. They reached the civilians near Sinthan pass at around 6:15 PM. Reportedly, the rescue operations were carried out in two phases, seven civilians were evacuated in phase one, while nine others were saved in phase 2.

Here take a look at glimpses from the same-

Thereafter, the civilians were brought down to the Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with necessary facilities including medicines, food and shelter. Earlier in a similar operation on January 18, the army had managed to save the lives of around 30 civilians after their vehicles were triggered by snowfall in the border district of Kupwara.

Rajnath Singh lauds the Indian Army for their Selfless Service

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday at the Army Commanders’ Conference appreciated the Indian Army. The Defence Minister complimented the Indian Army for its operational preparedness and capabilities. He also stressed the fact that the role of defence forces is an important aspect of nation-building. The minister said-

“The Army is present in every domain from Security, HADR, and Medical Assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of the Indian Army is very important in Nation-building as also in the overall national development.”

Image: Republic World