Indian Army Rescues 74 Stranded Tourists In Sikkim's Yumthang Valley

Gangtok, Sep 1 (PTI) The Indian Army has rescued 74 tourists, including women and children, stranded in Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim, a defence release said.

No casualty was reported in the landslide, it said.

Jawans of the Trishakti Corps rescued the tourists upon receiving information about them getting stranded due to a massive landslide 19 km from Yumthang Valley, the release said.

Eight tourist vehicles got stuck due to the landslide, following which a footpath was created with wooden planks and ropes, and a human chain was formed to rescue the tourists, it said.

They were escorted to safety and provided with food and medical care, it added. PTI KDK ACD ACD

