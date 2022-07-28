Indian Army Rescues Four Civilians From Flash Flood In Jammu's Poonch River; WATCH

Taking swift actions, the Indian Army carried out a quick and effective rescue operation in Jammu and Kashmir and rescued four people trapped in a flash flood in Jammu's Poonch district.

The operation was carried out by the troops of the Indian Army in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Jammu and Kashmir police on the intervening night of July 28 and 29, said a Jammu-based PRO Defence on Thursday. According to the official, the four people were trapped in the flash flood in the Poonch river caused due to heavy overnight rains in the Jhulas region.

Soon after the information reached the army unit, they acted upon the situation and in coordination with other troops rescued the four civilians. A video of the rescue operation has been also shared by the PRO. The tweet read, "In a daring rescue operation last night, Indian Army in coordination with SDRF and J&K Police rescued lives of 04 youth at Jhulas, in Poonch district."

J&K witnesses heavy rains

The entire valley of Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing heavy rains causing flash floods and multiple landslides over the past days. Several people are said to have been displaced due to the rainfall activities.

Reports of heavy rainfall have surfaced from the parts of the valley including the upper regions of Kishtwar followed by Poonch. While light to moderate rainfall continues to lash parts of Jammu, isolated places of Kashmir have also received heavy downpours. As a result of heavy overnight rains, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Poonch National Highway have been suspended for traffic movement. A flash flood-like situation was witnessed in the Dingla area of Poonch due to heavy rainfall in the upper reaches.

Image: ANI