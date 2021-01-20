Indian Army Rescues Girl From Drowning In J&K’s Chenab River; Family Extends Gratitude

The Indian Army time and again wins high praise for their indomitable courage and active participation in rescue operations. In a recent incident, two soldiers of the Indian Army rescued a young girl who had slipped into Chenab River near the Akhnoor Iron Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir at around 10:30 am on 19 January 2021.

On hearing cries for help from passers-by, the soldiers on duty at the military garrison on another side of the river, without awaiting for orders immediately ran across the bridge, jumped into the freezing water of the Chenab river and pulled her out to safety. Their swift and fearless response saved a valuable life. The girl was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Akhnoor for treatment and is reportedly recovering well.

"I was trying to take pictures when I slipped and fell into the Chenab River after which my situation deteriorated. I am thankful to the soldiers who came to my rescue", the rescued girl said while speaking to Republic TV.

The parents of the girl got emotional while narrating the whole incident, they thanked the Indian Army and wished them long lives.

Army Jawans Carry Pregnant Woman To Hospital Through Knee-deep Snow

As heavy snowfall disrupted life in Kashmir, and the city remained cut off from the rest of the country for the fourth consecutive day. On January 6, amid snowfall, COB Bunawadar received a call for help regarding a pregnant woman who was due to deliver. The team of Army rescued the woman with pregnancy-related complications by carrying her for many kilometres in knee-deep snow.

