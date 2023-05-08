Indian Army Rescues Several Tourists During Relief Operation Post Zojila Pass Avalanche

The Indian Army, on Monday, swung into action for rescue operations after minor avalanches struck numerous locations along the Zojila axis. A specially trained Avalanche Rescue Team along with medical teams are involved in evacuating the tourists who were left stranded in the area. The teams are equipped with emergency medical kits and all stores required for early rescue, and are carrying out the necessary relief work, sources revealed. Meanwhile, NH 1 has been closed as the relief work continues.

#WATCH | Indian Army's Avalance Rescue Team along with medical teams is involved in evacuating stranded tourists along the Zoji La axis following snow slides and minor avalanches in the area



NH 1 continues to remain closed due to multiple minor avalanches. pic.twitter.com/AFA0nGsgMn May 8, 2023

J&K police urges tourists to dial 112 which saves 10 lives

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police reiterated the importance of using the Dial 112 emergency response system and have urged the tourists visiting the state to make use of the Dial 112 emergency system in case of any distress or emergency situations. Apart from providing 24X7 emergency responses and immediate assistance to callers in distress, the Dial 112 provides a special desk for assistance to women in distress.

The helpline enabled the rescue officials to save 10 tourists who were stranded at B-Top, Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam after being lost due to the worsening weather. According to sources, a local tourist guide of Tangmarg, Fayaz Ahmad Mir made the call about 10 tourists from Andaman and Nicobar Islands being stuck at an undisclosed location. A team of senior administration officials quickly launched a rescue operation and were able to locate the tourists at B-Top Jawahar Tunnel. The tourists were shifted to a safe accommodation from where they again started their journey towards Jammu.