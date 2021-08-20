Indian Army Safely Repatriates Pakistani Children Who Crossed LoC In Jammu & Kashmir

Manifesting its tradition of humanity and compassion, the Indian Army on Friday safely repatriated three children who had lost their way back home to a village in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POK). The Indian Army troops had on Wednesday apprehended the trio in Jammu Kashmir's Poonch district when they were crossing the Line of Control (LoC) from the POK to the Indian mainland.

Indian Army resist firing after noticing children

As per a statement by the Defence Wing, Indian troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, through their well-coordinated and effective surveillance network, observed some suspicious movement on the Indian side of the Line of Control.

The jawans immediately cordoned and apprehended three individuals from the area. However, the individuals turned out to be young children between 9 to 17 years of age. A fourth person among the lot, who was the oldest amongst them, managed to run away from the Line of Control. According to the Army, Indian troops did not open fire on the individuals attempting to go back to Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as they were children.

Residents of POK presented gifts by Army, locals before repatriation

The children claimed that they are labourers who excavated sand from the river beds, and that they had crossed the Line of Control for fishing.

The children were treated with utmost compassion beholding the finest traditions of the Indian Army, and were finally repatriated on August 20. The children aged between 9 to 17 years were given gift packets by the local children and the Army before they were handed over to the Pakistani Army in presence of their parents at a LoC outpost.