Indian Army Scales 6,000m High Mt Stok Kangri To Commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

In a big achievement, the mountaineering team of the Indian Army braved inclement weather and challenging terrain to successfully summit Mt Stok Kangri in the Zanskar Range on Tuesday to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', celebrating 75 years of India's Independence.

The Army personnel climbed up the 6,153-metre Mt Stok Kangri mountain, which is the highest peak in the Stok Range of the Zazkar Mountains in the Ladakh region of north India. In efforts to hoist the National Flag at an altitude of 6,070 metres, the Indian Army team confronted extreme climate conditions.

The mountaineering team of IndianArmy braved inclement weather & challenging terrain to successfully summit Mt Stok Kangri (6070m) on 23 August in Zanskar Mountain to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' pic.twitter.com/xgp7JYsUYO — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

ITBP personnel cross mountain river in Uttarkashi

In another attempt to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Long Range Patrol (LRP) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) crossed a mountain river carrying the National flag in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The ITBP also shared the video of the personnel on Twitter in which they were seen crossing the mountain river.

In the video, ITBP soldiers can be seen carrying a Tiranga and crossing a mountain river in spate using a rope while chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans. The video also showed the troops sitting on top of a hill.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Long Range Patrol (LRP) of ITBP crossing a mountain river in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #Himveers pic.twitter.com/6qrSkb1ZmA — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 21, 2022

About Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative launched by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture, and achievements. The programme is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing the country thus far in its journey, but also holds within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, with a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence and will end after a year on August 15, 2023.