Indian Army Seeks 170 Armoured Recovery Vehicles To Operate In Plains And Mountains

The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of 170 Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) based on a tracked platform. This move aligns with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, emphasizing self-reliance and domestic production.

Technical specifications: Building capabilities for adversity

The ARV being sought, as per the RFI, is a versatile tracked platform designed for cross-country operations across an array of terrains. It must navigate terrains ranging from plains to high-altitude mountainous regions, with temperatures ranging from -20°C to 45°C. This robust machine should be capable of recovering disabled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) during operations under hostile conditions, like what an ARV does.

According to the RFI, the ARV is envisioned as a comprehensive workshop on tracks, equipped to carry out repair and recovery tasks efficiently. The request further states that it must have the ability to carry at least six personnel, including the driver and commander. Additionally, the ARV should be equipped with essential utilities such as a crane, dozer, winches, general and special maintenance tools, among others.

Protection and mobility: Vital for operational success

The ARV's armored structure is designed to provide protection against a variety of threats, including High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT), High Explosive (HE), and Fin Stabilized Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS). The vehicle's design, as per the RFI, should ensure that it meets stringent Standard agreement (STANAG 45690) armor protection standards for the front, side, top, bottom, and rear, i.e., along all surfaces.

Its mobility is another crucial aspect. The RFI stated that the ARV should have a gross vehicle weight of 45-50 tons, including a carriage capacity of a minimum of 2 tons of spares and equipment on the loading platform. The engine, preferably rear-mounted, should be capable of generating at least 22-25 HP/Ton, ensuring the ARV can negotiate obstacles with ease, even in challenging conditions.

Auxiliary capabilities: A multi-faceted asset

To enhance its recovery capabilities, the ARV will be equipped with a telescopic crane with a minimum 15-ton lift capacity at a 3-meter working radius. Additionally, it will feature main and auxiliary winches, with the main winch boasting a direct pull of at least 30 tons and a usable rope length of at least 180 meters. The auxiliary winch should have a direct pull of at least 2 tons and a usable rope length of at least 360 meters.

Strengthening the indigenous defense ecosystem

This RFI signifies a commitment to indigenous defense production, as the manufacturing of the ARV is to take place under the indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDDM) framework. It encourages Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), authorised vendors, and government-sponsored export agencies to participate. The end goal is not only to equip the Indian Armed Forces with state-of-the-art equipment but also to invigorate the domestic defence industry.