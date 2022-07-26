Indian Army Seeks Bid To Install 5G Network In LAC's Mountainous Terrain To Counter China

In order to counter China's 5G network installed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has planned to set up its own 4G- and 5G-based mobile cellular network. This network will be used in the mountainous terrain of the region to ensure smooth communication at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet. To establish the infrastructure, the Army has issued a request for information (RFI) that lists the requirements, the implementation and the delivery of the project.

"The network is envisaged to provide reliable and secure voice, messaging and data services in the intended area of coverage to support operational requirements of field formation," said a report by the Ministry of Defence.

Requirements set forth by the Army

In the two-part RFI, the Army listed its requirements and revealed its intentions of using the cellular network. The report stated that the companies bidding for the project meant to deliver the communications equipment must deliver the services within 12 months of winning the contract.

Meant to provide high bandwidth, low latency, reliable and secure voice, mobile and data services, the "solution (or network) shouldn’t be specific to any particular OEM (original equipment manufacturer) specifications, resulting in vendor lock-in, and must support global accepted standards," the RFI clarified.

The RFI also demands that the network must be inaccessible to an unauthorised and illegitimate user or other radio access technology (RAT) networks. Moreover, the Army also requires communication between user equipment or handset "commercial AES 256-bit encryption or better" and must be open to "port application layer secrecy".

India begins 5G spectrum auction

Notably, the auction for the 5G spectrum in India has begun and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea as well as Adani Enterprises are the major competitors. According to PTI, a total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore are up for bidding and the auction is being held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. Tap here to read all about the auction.