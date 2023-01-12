Indian Army Set To Bring Into Action New Initiatives Directed Towards Development In 2023

The year 2023 is going to be a super active year for the Indian Army as a lot of initiatives are being planned by the forces and some have also been implemented by the force for the betterment and safety of the nation.

In 2023, a lot of projects are being planned by the valorous Indian Army in order to help the nation grow as well as to strengthen its own foundation by taking up such noble projects. Here is a review of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army over the past one year.

Initiatives that were undertaken by the Army in 2022

Indian Army Data Repository And Analytics (INDRA)

An application has been made to manage the database of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and other personnel that are spread across 47 Record Offices, related to Regiments/Arms/Services.

Through this application, data will be shown in a statistical analysis to the stakeholders, according to their charter and their position.

Change Management Philosophy

A document of Change Management Philosophy has been made by HQ Army Training Command (ARTRAC). The document seeks to lay down broad and overarching contours of approach as a common framework, in order to manage and adapt to the inevitable change. This document properly addresses senior leaders for managing the tasks at major levels, and the junior leadership at the functional and implementation level.

Army Software For Agnipath Administration And Networking (ASAAN)

In order to maintain and record the database of all the Agniveers, a software has been created. It is a web-based, made in house and is hosted on the Army Data Network.

It contains various modules for the recruitment, record offices, training centres, units and Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) which allows the agencies to change or add the data of Agniveers.

Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) as an essential skillset for soldiers

A new and unique form of Combat art form has been brought by the Indian Army, which is termed as 'Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR)'. The all-new art form which is specially made for the Indian Army comprises offensive assault training and is also useful for sharp weapons.

Initiative under Vidyanjali scheme

In order to improve the schools, the Indian Army will be participating in the Vidyanjali initiative of Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Vidyanjali comprise of two verticals: "Participate in School Service/Activity" and "Contribute Assets/Material/Equipment" in which volunteers could help in supporting the government and the government-aided schools.

Dhanwantri Application

This is an application that easily gives access to exchange of medical data to all the Military Hospitals and Command echelons, through the secure Army Digital Network.

It will also envisage keeping the critical medical information related to Indian Army personnel at a centralised database warehouse.

Veerangana Sewa Kendra (VSK)

A Veerangana Sewa Kendra (VSK) Online Portal has been functionalised by the Indian Army as a single window welfare, grievance redressal and query response mechanism, for Indian Army widows and their next of kin.

VSK shall be made available as a service to the Indian Army Veterans Portal (www.indianarmyveterans.gov.in). It will also help to further boost the government initiatives of Digital India, Nari Shakti, employing six Army widows.

Induction of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery

The role of women has been expanded by the Indian Army by letting women into the Regiment of Artillery, which is a crucial combat support arm. A proposal has been forwarded to the government for formal approval.

Women officers are already working in the Corps of Engineers, Army Air Defence, Army Aviation, Corps of Signals, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Intelligence Corps, Judge Advocate General Department, Army Medical Corps (AMC), Army Dental Corps (ADC) and the Military Nursing Service (MNS).

Initiative under Mission Amrit Sarovar

As part of the national mission of Amrit Sarovar, the Indian Army will build upto 450 ponds pan India by August 15, 2023. These ponds will be made both within and outside the Military Stations and Cantonments.

Image: PTI