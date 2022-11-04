Indian Army Set To Buy Kamikaze Drones In Bid To Improve Aerial Targeting Defence System

In a significant move to up its drone game, the Indian Army is set to buy Kamikaze drones. At least 10 sets of aerial targeting systems along with 120 loitering munition will be bought through the Made-in-India route. Notably, Kamikaze drones are the same drones that were used in the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the Request for Proposal (RFP), the aerial targeting systems should have a minimum range of 100 km with a launch altitude of 4,000 metres or more. It was specified that the warhead weight should be a minimum of 8 kg or more with an endurance of up to two hours.

While the Indian Air Force has been operating the much larger Harop loitering munition for over a decade, the army is now moving towards the purchase of Kamikaze drones. These drones have the capacity to loiter for hours before hitting the intended target to destroy it completely.

The development came after drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) are increasingly becoming the preferred weapon of choice for the armed forces around in India in recent months.

What are Kamikaze drones?

A Kamikaze drone is an aerial weapon system in which the munition waits passively and attacks the target once located. These munitions allow more selective targeting. Their name comes from the World War 2 era's feared Japanese kamikaze pilots, who conducted suicide attacks by crashing their explosive-filled aircraft into enemy targets.

During Russia’s invasion of its southern neighbour, Ukraine's military claimed that it encountered Kamikaze drones in their war-torn country in October. The claim was made after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukraine of a nuclear attack.

What are loitering munitions?

Loitering munition is a category of weapon systems, which are unmanned and are designed to engage beyond line-of-sight ground targets with an explosive warhead. They are a mix of a surface-to-surface missile and a drone.

Being different from a missile, loiter munitions can be launched in a manner similar to a drone. They can also stay in the air for a longer time, surveying a designated area and seeking targets. Once a target is identified and locked on, they act as a missile to destroy the target aimed. Notably, Loiter munitions are smaller in size, cheaper and less complex systems than combat or armed drones.

Image: AP/Representative