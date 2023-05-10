Indian Army SF Officer Capt. Rakesh TR Awarded Shaurya Chakra By President Droupadi Murmu

Indian Army’s Para Special Forces officer Captain Rakesh TR has been awarded Shaurya Chakra by the President Of India for risking his life and preventing a fidayeen attack. This attack was thwarted during PM Modi’s rally in Jammu last year. For the exemplary bravery shown by the officer, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Captain (now Major) Rakesh T R, 9th Battalion, Parachute Regiment (Special Forces). He displayed exceptional courage while eliminating a terrorist and prevented a terror attack in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/nxGUApS70l — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 9, 2023

Captain Rakesh TR, an officer of the 9th Battalion Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) was responsible for maintaining operational readiness to react to any adversary in the region. The officer led from the front. He ensured the adversaries did not affect the safety and security of the Prime Minister as well as of the nation.

About the operation

On receiving input from the likely presence of terrorists in the Jammu region, the troops immediately mobilised to face the adversaries. While on the move, Captain Rakesh was informed of a terrorist attack on a security forces convoy. Even the deaths of his men were thought to have occurred in the onslaught.

On reaching the site of the attack which was in a densely populated area, the terrorists were immediately spotted by Captain Rakesh. The officer used tactical manoeuvres to establish a tight cordon around the terrorists after spotting them using a quadcopter. The terrorists started firing indiscriminately after they realised that they have been surrounded by the troops to break the Cordon and move towards the civilian area.

Captain Rakesh killed one of the terrorists by opening fire heavily on him after recognising an immediate threat to the civilian population. With utter disregard for his safety, the officer showed nerves of steel and courage and charged towards the terrorists and neutralised them with accurate fire. For his tactical acumen and unparalleled courage while eliminating the terrorist and preventing a Fidayeen attack the officer has been awarded with Shaurya Chakra. The award was presented by the President of India during the Defence Investitures ceremony which was held on May 9 2023. Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the dignitaries in attendance.