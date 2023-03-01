Indian Army Signs Deal For Upgraded Assault Track Way With Pune-based Company

The Indian Army on Wednesday, March 1, signed a deal for Upgraded Assault Track Way (Make II Project) with Altair Infrasec Private Limited. It will provide enhanced track-laying capability in obstacle-ridden terrain. This is a new milestone for making indigenous equipment for the Indian armed forces.

This will enhance the capabilities of the armed forces to transport weapons and heavy equipment from one place to another over terrain lacking metalled roads. This capability will especially be very useful during war times and will enhance the operational readiness of the Indian Army.

What Is Assault Track Way

Assault Track Way is a track-laying mechanism which is used to transport heavy weapons and equipment from one place to another. This is especially useful during war times and helps the infantry units fighting at the front get the support of tanks and other weapons at a quick pace, especially in an obstacle-ridden terrain. They are also required to be laid for the movement of a vehicle in columns in underdeveloped/desert terrain.

The upgraded assault trackway is light in weight material with suitable colour to blend with the terrain. It will be easy to handle for manual laying and recovery. The Indian Army informed about this deal through their Twitter account saying “Atmanirbharta in defence sector reaches a new milestone, as a contract for Upgraded Assault Trackway (Make II Projects) is signed with Altair Infrasec Pvt Ltd. It will provide enhanced track laying capability in obstacle-ridden terrain”.

#Aatmanirbharta in defence sector reaches a new milestone, as a contract for Upgraded Assault Track Way (Make II Project) is signed with M/S Altair Infrasec Pvt Ltd. It will provide enhanced track laying capability in obstacle ridden terrain.#IndianArmy#OnPathToTransformation pic.twitter.com/uNuzfRJI4d — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 1, 2023

In 2018, an expression of interest was released for the procurement of an Upgraded assault track vehicle for the Indian army. This was to seek responses from eligible Indian vendors for the development of the prototype and further procurement of the Upgraded assault trackway.

The upgraded assault trackway MKII is an advancement in material science technology and presents an opportunity to upgrade existing aluminium alloy-based track material being used by the Indian Army with more lightweight material with enhanced capabilities.