Indian Army Signs MoU With Pune-based Foundation To Provide Quality Education In J-K

Indian Army’s Chinar Corps on Monday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Pune-based Indrani Balan Foundation to provide quality education in Jammu and Kashmir. Through this agreement, the youths of Kashmir valley will be able to get better education facilities as the Army will get financial assistance for its schools.

An effort to give 'Quality Education' to J-K youth

Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Chinar Corps will give financial assistance for Army Goodwill Schools and Pariwar School Society. Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General BS Raju along with Punit Balan and Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation directed the event in Srinagar. Chinar Corps Commander informed that in an ice-breaking event, Indrani Balan Foundation has come to collaborate with the Indian Army so that the local students of Kashmir get access to quality education.

Lieutenant General BS Raju in his official statement said, "Today is a very landmark day in which we have signed an MoU with Indrani Balan Foundation for financial assistance to run four Army Goodwill Schools and Pariwar School." While extending his gratitude towards Indrani Balan Foundation, General said, "We are thankful to Indrani Balan Foundation to have come forward and taken on the initiative. It is an ice-breaking event where they have come to collaborate with the Indian Army so that the local students of Kashmir get access to quality education, he further."

Indrani Balan Foundation to give financial assistance

Indrani Balan Foundation will finance four Goodwill schools of Uri, Wayne, Trehgam, and Hajinar in Baramulla and Kupwara districts. It will also build infrastructure for the Pariwar School Society for specially-abled children at Baramulla. Also, the Trustee of Indrani Balan Foundation, in his official statement said, "it is a milestone for the foundation". The Indrani Balan Foundation will take care of the operations and financial affairs of the four military Goodwill schools.

Lieutenant General also informed that, significantly, 28 Goodwill schools are being run by the Army in Wadi. There are also hostels for local students in these schools in many places. Raju said, "we have 44 Goodwill schools in Jammu and Kashmir. Every year 10 thousand children take education from these schools and so far one lakh students have passed out from these schools. Sometimes there are some financial problems, there are many issues regarding the curriculum and staff. We want the children here to get a good education, that too like other parts of the world.

(with inputs from ANI)