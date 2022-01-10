Indian Army Snipers Train In Snow-capped Kashmir Under Extreme Conditions; Watch

In recent days, heavy snowfalls have hit parts of Northern India, and the role of army personnel in rescuing the tourists stranded in such dire conditions is nothing less than remarkable. Now, an incredible video of Indian Army snipers training in Kashmir in the snowbound area of Machil, located in Kupwara district, has been shared with Republic TV.

The clip shows the ‘sky-high josh’ of the Army personnel, who despite the chilling weather conditions, stay true to their core principle - 'Duty comes first'.

India-made extreme cold weather clothing system

In the clip, one can see that the Indian Army is always ready to score a headshot on the enemy. The clip also shows the Army jawan wearing the latest India-made extreme cold weather clothing system (ECWS), which is being used by the Indian Army for its sustained operations in Himalayan peaks and glaciers.

The three-layered ECWS is designed to provide thermal insulation over a temperature range of 15 to -50° Celsius with different combinations of layers and intensity of physical work.

"The ECWCS embodies physiological concepts related to a reduction in respiratory heat and water loss, unhindered range of motions and rapid absorption of sweat while providing waterproof, windproof features with adequate breathability and enhanced insulation as well as strength features required for high altitude operations," the statement by the Ministry of defence read.

