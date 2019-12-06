Kerala: Mortal Remains Of Soldier Died In Avalanche Brought To Native Place

Mortal remains of Indian Army's Northern Command soldier Naik Akhil SS was brought to his native place at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Naik Akhil had lost his life in an avalanche that had hit an army camp in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on December 3.

Kerala: Mortal remains of a soldier, Naik Akhil SS who lost his life in an avalanche which had hit an army camp in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on December 3, brought to his native place in Thiruvananthapuram, today. pic.twitter.com/GKgHMLipko — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

The Northern Command wing of the Indian Army also took to their official Twitter handle and offered their tribute to Naik Akhil SS. Taking to Twitter, the army described how it salutes the supreme sacrifice of the soldier and also offered their condolences to the family members of the soldier.

Avalanche at army camps

Earlier on November 30, two Army personnel were killed after an avalanche hit their patrol at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in southern Siachen glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

An Army patrol operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche during the early hours of November 30, Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia informed in a statement. He said an Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately rushed and managed to locate and pull out all members of the patrol. Army helicopters too were simultaneously pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims, he said.

Despite the best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel, however, perished in the avalanche. It was for the second time that an avalanche occurred in Siachen in the month of November.

