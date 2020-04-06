Indian Army Special Forces Neutralise 5 Pak Terrorists In Kupwara

While the entire country has been asked to work from here, there are those who don the uniform work from home is never an option. While the five heavy-armed terrorists who managed to sneak into the Indian side from the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Kupwara district were stopped dead in their tracks, five brave hearts of the Indian army who were strong-willed warriors paid the ultimate sacrifice by putting themselves in the harm's way to save the nation from the enemy.

The operation was launched and everything was checked as per the standard operating procedure, the company commander asked for Communication check, equipment check, weapon check and medicines check, everything was checked before they moved ahead for the operation.

In this operation, there were no last letters for just in case, No last calls to tell one more time, no recorded videos for posterity. no last wishes on radio, when they lay bleeding with their guts spilt but still fighting. But they never came back. They launched like ghosts in the dark, fought like the warriors in the solitary night but only came back silently, draped in the tricolour.

The rotors (of helicopter) whirred....the drop made in the green glow....The arduous 4 hour journey began....

"UAV had spotted a track of five. Tracks were seen in the snow going along in a nallah. The two squads were launched to track the ghosts. Hours later, the squads were confident that the target was near", a source privy to the entire operation said.

Adding he said the Squads separated along the two shoulders to box the location. The night was dark and the access slanting and steep, but that is why the specialists were there. It is what they do, that is what they are specialised in.

"And then the tragedy unfolded. Along the cliff, on the shoulder on which the right squad was moving - The complete snow block collapsed, taking the Squad leader and the two scouts down all the way to the nallah...All three fell straight down to what emerged later to be within 2 metres from the hiding group of five terrorists" he said.

He said that the entire area was lit up. The three were taking fire. The squad was under intense engagement.

"The remaining two of the Squad went ballistic...Self-preservation mode was off. They jumped and ran into the fusillade for a fighting extraction", he said.

The four terrorists got an opportunity to pump a few magazines out before they got the tap for eternal silence. The fifth ran to meet his end with the stops. All five lay dead. "But, the whole squad paid the price. Five gallant men are down. They launched...But they never returned. The boys fought like tigers, may god bless their soul", he said.

The mortal remains of the soldiers and the terrorist were found within two to three meters of each other's, which should how bravely the boys fought and laid down their lives for the nation, he said. "God bless the fallen heroes, Ajay Amar Shoorveer," he added.

Statement by Indian Army

Meanwhile in a statement issued the army said, "Indian Army launched a daring operation at the Line of Control and engaged Pakistan supported infiltrators in a Close Quarter Battle in heavy snow, neutralising the entire infiltrating batch of five"

The army spokesman said that Four soldiers under the command of a Junior Commissioned Officer from one of the most professional Para SF Units were heli dropped near the LoC after information on the infiltrators was received. An intense hand to hand battle ensued and all five terrorists were eliminated.

"In this battle, however, Army lost five of its best soldiers, three on the site and two more succumbed while they were airlifted to a nearby military hospital,", he said

He said that the Indian Army's Special Forces squad was led by Subedar Sanjeev Kumar and included Havildar Davendra Singh, Paratrooper Bal Krishan, Paratrooper Amit Kumar and Paratrooper Chhatrapal Singh. Indian Army salutes the brave hearts killed in Action and shall continue to protect its borders from inimical forces at all costs at all times.

