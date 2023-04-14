Indian Army Specially Trains Soldiers For Adverse Terrain Via J&K's HAWS Warfare School

The Indian Army is training its soldiers and officers for high-altitude operations at the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the Army officers, the training is taking place with new techniques and evolved modern and latest equipments to help structure the skills of soldiers for successful rescue operations on tedious snowy terrain.

Soldiers are being provided the training to ensure smooth operations in harsh weather conditions. HAWS trains at least 540 soldiers in a year.

The Army personnel, paramilitary forces, and the forces of partner countries are given training in high altitude, super high altitude, and areas with glaciers.

About HAWS in Gulmarg

The school was earlier founded at Gulmarg, as a Formation Sickly School, and the training that was being given was related to just skiing techniques, mountain lore, and patrolling on skis. On April 8, 1962, the school was put to a Category A Training Establishment and renamed High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS).

With the help of this training, the newly inducted Army personnel get the confidence and stamina to tackle challenging situations in high-altitude areas. The trainees are also taught to adjust according to the environment so that they could actively guard the Himalayan frontiers.

Types of training

High Altitude Warfare School imparts training in different types of activities such as Ice craft training, rock craft training, survival training, cliff assault, long-range ski patrolling, improvised shelters snow craft training, special mission, Army ski team, rescue operations, and avalanche rescue team.