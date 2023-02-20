Indian Army Team Deployed Under 'Operation Dost' Touches Down Back Home

The Indian Army’s medical team returned home from Turkey after providing extensive services to a large number of the quake-hit survivors. The 99-member team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30 bedded field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatey. They attended nearly 4000 patients.

The Indian Army said that the Indian Army medical facility at Iskenderun, Hatey ended their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para field hospitals deployed in the quake effected countrywill be returning to India. Their selfless efforts to help the quake-affected Turkey was very much appreciated by the local population.

#OperationDost #IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #Türkiye.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/KjoCn1lCz0 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 19, 2023

India had launched ‘Operation Dost’ to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria. Both countries were hit by devastating earthquakes that killed over 30,000 people. India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to help quake-affected region.

As part of the quake assistance India also sent relief materials to Syria including medical equipment and materials to help the quake-affected survivors. The search and rescue efforts for the buried survivors of the earthquake of February 6, started to wind down in Turkey. Injured were treated and taken care of after their rescue by the Indian troops.

Demolition teams moved in to clear mounds of rubble left by the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. The number of confirmed deaths in Turkey has climbed up to 44,377, as reported by AP. The UN said that the full and exact numbers of deaths in Syria will take some time to determine.

Turkey’s disaster management unit said some 6,040 aftershocks hit the 11 provinces that form the disaster zone declared by the government on the day following the initial earthquake. The initial quake was measured at 7.8 magnitudes and was followed by a 7.5-magnitude quake. Both the earthquakes had devastating effects on the country and people which left many dead.

Around 105,794 buildings checked by Turkey’s Environment and Urbanisation Ministry are either destroyed or badly damaged and require demolition. A total of 20,662 buildings had collapsed. The damaged or destroyed buildings contained more than 384,500 units which mostly included residential apartments.