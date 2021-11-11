Local terror sympathisers in Poonch and Rajouri helping terrorists have made the ongoing counter-terrorism operations challenging for security forces. The Indian Army in its communication to Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that two locals identified as Wazir and Mohd Rouf provided support to terrorists and even conspired with them to wage war against the country by conducting unlawful and terrorist activities. The ongoing counter-terror operation in the Poonch-Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir has entered day 32 and forces are still searching for terrorists in dense forests of twin districts.

Republic Media Network accessed the copy of the FIR and the army in its communication to police said, “On 05 November 2021 at 2140 hours, a routine night ADP in general area Jamruti, Seora in Thanamandi general area observed some suspicious moment in Nala adjoining houses along the old Mughal road. While the ADP was approaching this Nala, to identified terrorist who had come out of house of Wazir S/o Ali Mohd opened fire on the ADP with the intention to kill the security forces party and fled into the nearby jungle. It has been revealed that Mohd Rouf S/o Farooq Ahmed and Wazir S/o Ali Mohd R/o Khablan have been harbouring these terrorists. providing them food, shelter and logistics and have been conspiring with them to wage war against the Union of India, conducting unlawful and terrorist activities”.

It further added, “In view of the above, you are requested to register a First information report (FIR) against the two unknown terrorist and the above-named individuals for waging war against the Union of India, carrying out terrorist acts as well as conspiring, harbouring and abetting territories activities against the security and integrity of the country”.

The Counter-terror operation was launched on October 11, 2021, when some terrorists attacked the Indian Army in which five bravehearts including a JCO were martyred in the Dera Ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch. On October 14, terrorists attacked the Indian Army in the Bhatta Durriyan area of Poonch in which four bravehearts including a JCO attained martyrdom taking a total number of causalities to nine. Since then, there was no clue about the terrorists till 5 November, when they managed to escape taking the help of a local network of terror groups.