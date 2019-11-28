Indian Army Tests Newly-acquired Spike Anti-tank Missiles From Israel At Mhow

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday, witnessed the testing of the newly-acquired Spike anti-tank missiles at Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. Two rounds of 'fire and forget' missiles were fired in front of the COAS and both, successfully hit their targets. COAS Rawat is currently in Mhow for the Infantry Commanders' Conference.

READ | Rajnath Singh: As Many As 60,000 Men & Women Are Inducted Into The Indian Army Every Year

Spike missiles capable of destroying bunkers and hardened shelters

The Spike missiles from Israel were acquired by the Indian Army through an emergency procurement route post the Balakot aerial strikes against the Pakistan-based terrorist groups. The procurement of these missiles and their launchers is to meet the Indian Army's emergency requirements and have also been procured as a stop-gap arrangement till the time the DRDO-developed Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) gets ready for induction into the service. The missiles are capable of destroying hardened shelters or bunkers apart from being used for anti-tank operations.

READ | COAS Bipin Rawat Hails General Sagat Singh,says 'was Not Only Valorous But Victorious'

COAS Rawat at Republic Summit 2019

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday remembered the veteran leaders of the Indian Army who helped in shaping the ethos of the army and also strengthen the army as an instrument. General Rawat remembered the contributions of Field Marshals KC Cariappa and Sam Manekshaw and General Thakur Nathu Singh, KS Thimayya and Brigadier Mohammad Usman. COAS Rawat also spoke about the ethos of Indian Army - that is a set of guiding principles, beliefs and values that gives the Army an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct.

READ | Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Delves Deep Into Indian Army's Fabric, Explains Its Ethos

Furthermore, COAS Rawat added, "Ethos as a set of guiding principles, beliefs and values gives us in the Army an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. An elevated platform to operate from which we are expected to do what we are tasked for. It might not have legal sanctity but it is even more powerful than the law. Not be a piece of coded legislation, yet it has resonated in lakhs of jawans and officers over decades of our existence. It offers us a moral compass to guide us when confronted with difficult choices. It is the guiding beacon which helps us choose the harder right from the easier wrong. Ethos gives us an institutional conscience, a distinctive character and above all a unique identity.

READ | 'They Helped Shape Our Ethos': Army Chief Gen Rawat Hails Veterans Who Epitomised Valour

(With ANI Inputs)