Indian Army To Acquire 36 Tactical Engagement Simulators For Special Training Of Agniveers

In a massive development, the Indian Army is all set to acquire a set of 36 tactical engagement simulators (TES) to provide training to the newly-recruited Agniveers. According to the sources, the tactical engagement simulators will consist of body harnesses, helmets, laser units, sensor units, display units, umpire guns, exercise control and communication systems. Notably, the TES is an advanced training system for using weapons.

It has been learnt that with one set of simulators, a total of 50 training participants can be trained. Each TES will weigh around four kgs and Agniveers would need to wear them on their bodies to train for gun firing exercises.

The request for the proposal for the procurement of 36 simulators will be uploaded by the Indian Army on December 1.

Features of Tactical Engagement Simulators