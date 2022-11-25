Indian Army To Acquire 36 Tactical Engagement Simulators For Special Training Of Agniveers

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a massive development, the Indian Army is all set to acquire a set of 36 tactical engagement simulators (TES) to provide training to the newly-recruited Agniveers. According to the sources, the tactical engagement simulators will consist of body harnesses, helmets, laser units, sensor units, display units, umpire guns, exercise control and communication systems. Notably, the TES is an advanced training system for using weapons.
It has been learnt that with one set of simulators, a total of 50 training participants can be trained. Each TES will weigh around four kgs and Agniveers would need to wear them on their bodies to train for gun firing exercises.
The request for the proposal for the procurement of 36 simulators will be uploaded by the Indian Army on December 1.
Body and Helmet Harness: The body and helmet harness will be fitted with communication elements, sensors, GPS module and a control unit. They will be ergonomically designed so that they can fit all sizes comfortably.
Laser Unit (LU): The primary purpose of laser unit will be to provide simulated ammunition through laser code generation. LU will be fitted at the muzzle end of the barrel to fire a laser beam in lieu of actual ammunition.
Sensor Unit (SU): The primary purpose of the sensor unit will be to detect and decode simulated ammunition laser code received from the laser unit of another weapon. SU(s) will be fitted on to body and helmet harness of the trainee. They will have laser sensors to sense incoming laser fire from any directions to indicate hits.
Umpire Gun: The Umpire gun will enable or disable any participant to change the mode of the laser module like alignment and ready-to-fire mode.
Exercise Control (EXCON): It is the exercise control system with a computer and software that can help the instructor to enter trainee details, assign trainees to groups, assign exercises, monitor exercises, replay exercises, and generate reports after exercise. The instructor should be able to inject simulation effects like minefields, and area weapons. The instructor should be able to track each participant in near real-time on an EXCON display 2D or 3D map (Desirable).