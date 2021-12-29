Indian Army To Allow Nagaland SIT To Record Statements Of Troops Involved In Mon Firing

The Indian Army will provide access to Nagaland's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to record statements of troops involved in the Mon civilian firing, Republic has learned on Wednesday. The Army has assured full cooperation to the authorities in the investigation, and has extended its support to the SIT probing the matter, sources stated. "Indian Army will provide access to Nagaland's Special Investigation Team to record statements of the troops involved in incidents in which 14 civilians lost their lives in Mon district of Nagaland. The unit is located in the Jorhat district of Assam," said sources.

"From day one, the Indian Army had assured the authorities on extending support and cooperation for the investigations into the incidents which took place on December 4," they added.

On December 29, an inquiry team of the Indian Army, which is also probing the December 4 Nagaland firing, visited the site in the Mon district. After inspecting the location in Oting village, the Army Inquiry Committee visited the Tizit Police station. The team has sought help from the public at large for any primary information (not from any secondary source) about the firing.

Centre's panel to weigh in on AFSPA's withdrawal

On December 14, security forces opened fire on six civilians who were travelling via the Mon district of Nagaland in a truck, mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, forces opened fire once again killing eight more civilians. The incident has led to a rising chorus demanding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Nagaland, a law that permits the armed forces to use whatever means deemed necessary to maintain public order.

On December 26, the Centre constituted a 5-member committee to look into the withdrawal of the act. According to the Nagaland CM, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) additional secretary (North East) will head the committee on AFSPA. The panel will also comprise Nagaland Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP). Additional members of the committee will include IGAR (N) and a representative of the CRPF.

Image: PTI