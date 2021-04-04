Indian Army To Induct First Batch Of 100 Women Soldiers; Training To Complete In April End

Indian Army made history when they first inducted jawan rank of women recruits in Bengaluru, the first batch of 100 women military soldiers are currently in the last stage of training. The first batch of women military police started training in January 2020 at the Corps of Military Police Centre and School in Bengaluru. This is the first time jawans are being inducted into the army, earlier they were inducted as officer cadets.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, Brigadier C Dayalan highlighted four aspects that will be implemented on induction of women recruits:

Modifications in the infrastructural accommodation to cater for women-specific amenities, security, hygiene and sanitation

Sensitizing the troops and the families who were present in the centre over the concept of gender parity so that they began to accept this change-- change of mindset is what is the most essential and to ensure that all training remains at par with the male counterparts.

Training for the trainers: A capsule was conducted for these instructors and trainers to ensure that their conduction is refined when they are dealing with these women recruits. We also send some instructors to the various training camps where these women trainees are being trained and a code of conduct was formulated--both for the trainers and trainee

Last but not least implementation of the Vishakha committee guidelines to ensure there is no sexual harassment at the workplaces and no misconduct has been reported in the last year.

Sharing her experience, one woman trainee said, "It was difficult for us to get through the process of military police because the cut off demand is 86% and we all are from study background not particularly from the physical background. So, we had to work very hard to get through. Initially, the training was difficult as we had to cope up with the regressed physical training that we had in the beginning. But we gradually learned it and managed to cope up with it, said a trainee". READ | Indian Army to participate in 4-nation military exercise from April 4 to 12 in Bangladesh

As per the Ministry of Defence, a total of 1700 women will be inducted into the military police in the period of 17 years.

(Image Credits: Republic World)