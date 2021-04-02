Indian Army To Participate In 4-nation Military Exercise From April 4 To 12 In Bangladesh

From April 4 to 12, the Indian Army will take part in a four-nation military exercise in Bangladesh to commemorate Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the 50th anniversary of the country's liberation war. The exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" (front runner of peace) will feature a 30-member Indian Army team comprising officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and soldiers from the Dogra regiment.

The Defence Ministry informed that the Royal Bhutan Army and the Sri Lankan Army, in addition to the armies of Bangladesh and India, will take part in the exercise. Indian Army in its official statement said, "Indian Army contingent comprising of 30 personnel to participate in military exercise Shantir Ogroshena 2021 (Front Runner of the Peace) in Bangladesh, along with Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army & Bangladesh Army from April 4 to April 12." "The theme of the exercise is ''Robust Peace Keeping Operations''. Military observers from the US, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise," it added.

Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th anniversary of independence in 2021, as well as the centenary of Rahman's birth. In recognition of their close relations, India is hosting a range of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war that liberated Bangladesh in 1971.

On December 16, 1971, approximately 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini," paving the way for the birth of Bangladesh. To mark the golden jubilee celebration of the independence of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Bangladesh on March 26 and 27. During his visit, PM Modi paid a visit to the National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka's Savar Upazila and laid a wreath to remember those who martyred in the 1971 Liberation War.

