Indian Army To Review Legacy Practices To Do Away With Colonial & Pre-colonial Traditions

Taking the lead from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army led by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey has initiated the process to do away with legacy practices like horse-driven buggies in functions. A decision has also been taken to do away with pulling out ceremonies on the retirement of service members and using pipe bands during dinners.

The following shall cease to discontinue from now on including the use of buggies, pulling out ceremonies, and using pipers during dinner nights, the Indian Army issued to all units in this regard. The Indian Army as per directions from the union government is reviewing legacy practices like customs and traditions of the colonial and pre-colonial eras. This includes changes in uniform, regulations, laws, rules, policies, and unit establishment.

What is the pulling out ceremony?

The pulling out ceremony is done in formations. It involves the vehicle of the commanding officer or a senior officer getting pulled by the rest of the officers or troops in the unit during their posting from the current location or during their retierement. This ceremony is very common among the old traditions of the Indian Army.

Old English buildings and establishments to be renamed

The English names of some of the old buildings, establishments, parks and cantonment areas will also be renamed and are currently under review. Action to change the names of these buildings has already been taken and is in process. The document stated that the usage of buggies will be seized and the horses would be used for training purposes.

Officials also said that the usage of pipe bands is only available in some infantry units and the practice of using them during dinner night is very limited. When it comes to the pulling out ceremony, Army officials say this process is not observed when officers retire or get posted out from Delhi.

All changes are being introduced to align with the national sentiment keeping in mind the five vows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked to follow.

(With agency inputs)