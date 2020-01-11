The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Indian Army Tweets Beautiful Video Of 'winter Wonderland' Kashmir

General News

The official page of Chinar Corps which is managed by the Indian Army tweeted a heartwarming video on the beauty of the slow-moving life in Kashmir in winters.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian Army

On Saturday, the official page of Chinar Corps which is managed by the Indian Army tweeted a heartwarming video on the beauty of the slow-moving life in Kashmir in the snowy winters. The video highlighted how 'a winter morning' starts in Kashmir which is famous for being a winter wonderland. The video showed multiple aspects of the Kashmiri life in winters mainly revolving around the colorful Kashmiri Kangri, which is a handwoven earthen pot filled with hot embers. This acts as hot packs for the Kashmiri's who carry it with them under their long Phirans to beat the cold. 

Read: Cold-wave conditions continue in Kashmir

Read: Top three places to visit in Kashmir for tourists looking for a calm and serene holiday

Kashmiri Kangri and its cultural importance 

The video tweeted by the Indian Army showed how the entire artisanal process around Kangri production works. It showed the process of how the earthen pot called 'kundal' is woven around with the wicker. This Kangri holds special importance and a family's traditional Kangri is always gifted to the new bride who comes into the family. The Kangri is also presented to the priest at a time of giving homage to one's ancestors. And apart from that it also holds significant importance in the lives of ordinary Kashmiris who carry it with them to keep warm in winters. 

Read: Intense cold in Kashmir, Pahalgam records minus 14.3 deg C

"A hot cup of Kehwa with saffron and walnuts. The warmth of Kangri in Phiran blankets. Indeed a winter wonderland, a land of dreams. This is how a winter morning starts in Kashmir..." read the lines from the video 

 Read: Fresh snowfall likely in Kashmir over the next 48 hours

Read: CRPF troops walk 12-km to help family stranded in Jammu & Kashmir following a landslide

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
HASSAN ROUHANI APOLOGISES
US BACKS INDIA OVER ARTICLE 370
CANADA & US HINTED AT IRAN'S ROLE
SACHIN TENDULKAR FACES NETIZENS' WR
JNU VC ON CAMPUS SECURITY
SEHWAG WISHES RAHUL DRAVID