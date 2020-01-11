Indian Army Tweets Beautiful Video Of 'winter Wonderland' Kashmir

On Saturday, the official page of Chinar Corps which is managed by the Indian Army tweeted a heartwarming video on the beauty of the slow-moving life in Kashmir in the snowy winters. The video highlighted how 'a winter morning' starts in Kashmir which is famous for being a winter wonderland. The video showed multiple aspects of the Kashmiri life in winters mainly revolving around the colorful Kashmiri Kangri, which is a handwoven earthen pot filled with hot embers. This acts as hot packs for the Kashmiri's who carry it with them under their long Phirans to beat the cold.

#KashmiriWayOfLife

“Ai kangri! ai kangri! Kurban tu Hour wu Peri!"

(Oh, kangri! oh, kangri! You are the gift of Fairies)

An earthen pot, woven around with wicker, filled with hot embers used to keep warm in winters. #KashmirCalling#Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @easterncomd pic.twitter.com/ij9uAyenYv — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 11, 2020

Kashmiri Kangri and its cultural importance

The video tweeted by the Indian Army showed how the entire artisanal process around Kangri production works. It showed the process of how the earthen pot called 'kundal' is woven around with the wicker. This Kangri holds special importance and a family's traditional Kangri is always gifted to the new bride who comes into the family. The Kangri is also presented to the priest at a time of giving homage to one's ancestors. And apart from that it also holds significant importance in the lives of ordinary Kashmiris who carry it with them to keep warm in winters.

"A hot cup of Kehwa with saffron and walnuts. The warmth of Kangri in Phiran blankets. Indeed a winter wonderland, a land of dreams. This is how a winter morning starts in Kashmir..." read the lines from the video

