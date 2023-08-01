Indian Army Unveils Common Uniform For Senior Rank Officers

The Indian Army has announced Tuesday its decision to introduce a common uniform for Brigadier and above rank officers, irrespective of their parent cadre and appointment. This progressive move, which came after thorough discussions during the Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders, is set to reinforce the Indian Army's commitment to fairness and unity within its ranks.

The move is aimed at elimination of differentiation between senior officers on their parent cadre and appointment. The new common uniform regulation will encompass various aspects of an officer's attire, including the headgear, shoulder-rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes. Flag-rank officers (brigadier and above) will no longer wear lanyards.

These measures have been taken to ensure a seamless and unified approach in service matters among senior leadership, transcending the boundaries of regiments and services.

Brigadier-and-above rank officers in the Indian Army typically hold crucial positions at headquarters or establishments where officers from different arms and services work together. By having a standard uniform, the Indian Army aims to cultivate a sense of shared identity among its senior leadership, reinforcing the true ethos of the organisation. This move fosters a collaborative environment and encourages officers to focus on their collective responsibilities and goals.

New uniform unveiled last year

This development comes after the Indian Army unveiled its new 'Digital Pattern Combat Uniform' on Army Day, January 15, 2022. The unique camouflage pattern, created in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), combines traditional olive green and earthy shades with a digital touch. This innovative design makes the uniform suitable for various operational conditions, including deserts, high-altitude areas, jungles, and plains.

The uniform's design process focused on four crucial aspects: comfort, climate suitability, effective camouflage, and confidentiality. The fabric was carefully selected out of five options provided by NIFT, and the final pattern was chosen from 17 specially designed options. To protect the intellectual property rights of the uniform's design and pattern, the Indian Army has registered it, allowing legal action against unauthorised sale or misuse.

The Indian Army is set to commence bulk procurement of 11.70 lakh uniforms in August 2023. This move will directly benefit Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks, ensuring they are equipped with the latest and advanced combat attire.The Indian Air Force had also adopted a new disruptive pattern combat uniform, designed by NIFT, on its 90th foundation day.



(With inputs from agencies)