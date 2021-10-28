Indian Army Veteran Backs NCB's Sameer Wankhede, Lauds His Fight Against Drug Menace

As the row over bribery allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede intensifies, Brigadier Sudhir Sawant spoke to the Republic TV network and stated that Central agencies like NCB are unable to function, struck between Cente and state politics. This comes following the remarks of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik who has raised questions over the birth certificate of the officer.

Brig. Sudhir Sawant told Republic TV, "I met the Director-General of Police Sanjay Pandey yesterday and gave him a letter in which I expressed my concern over what is happening in Maharashtra when the NCB has come into focus to fight drugs and the Minister is attacking investigation officer".

He added that this kind of behaviour is wrong for any agency or government.

Speaking of Sameer Wankhede's efficiency in fighting for the safety of the country, Sawant said, "A person is fighting against drugs which is a difficult and brave thing and we appreciate what Sameer has done".

He further said, "If he was corrupt then he would have gone with the peddlers instead of fighting the case and arresting 300 people in connection to drug seize".

Attacking NCP leader Nawab Malik, Sawant stated that when NCB is investigating a matter related to the nation's security interest, questioning the officer's personal issues is stupidity.

He said, "The safety of youth from ill practices like drugs should be the priority for which I have been demanding a special task force to operate in Mumbai to fight against drugs since 1991.

Sameer Wankhede moves to special court against extortion allegations

Earlier on October 25, Sameer Wankhede had approached a special court against the allegations of extortion levelled against him in the cruise drugs seizure case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is accused. Wankhede and the anti-drugs agency informed in their affidavits that these developments are created to pose hurdles in their investigations. According to Prabhakar Sail's affidavit, Sameer Wankhede and the independent witnesses were trying to extort money in the case.

(Image: ANI/@ABRIG SUDHIR SAWANT ARTICLES/FACEBOOK)