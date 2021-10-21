Indian Army Zeroes In On Terrorists In Srinagar's Chanapora Area; Encounter Ensues

A fresh encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in the Chanapora area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Thursday evening, the Kashmir Police informed.

The area was cordoned off by joint forces of the army as the army suspected the presence of militants in the area. Just as the armed forces started zeroing in on the suspected militant hideout, the militants fired upon the army personnel, upon which they were retaliated by the army.

#Encounter has started at #Chanapora area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 21, 2021

The encounter began soon after this. As per sources, it is believed that around two terrorists have been trapped in the area. The encounter is being continued by security forces at the time of writing this article and the security forces are fighting the militants in the area. The anti-terror operation was launched by (Special Operations Group) SoG Srinagar in the Chanapora region after the terrorists killed several civilians in Kashmir in the past two weeks.

Security forces neutralised two terrorists in Shopian

Previously on Wednesday, a joint team of police and security personnel neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in the Shopian district, continuing the crackdown on terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. After receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area, the security forces conducted a search-and-cordon operation in Shopian. The confrontation injured three army jawans, according to reports.

Two terrorists were killed in the region by security personnel who conducted a joint search operation. Adil Ah Wani, who was responsible for the killing of Sagir Ahmad, a carpenter in Pulwama, was one of the two terrorists slain. Terrorists opened fire on a joint team of police and security forces, prompting a retaliation with gunfire.

Adil Ah Wani, was active terrorist and was functioning since 2020, he has finally been killed, according to Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar. He also stated that 15 terrorists had been killed in the last two weeks. The death brings to a close yet another example of targeted killing in J&K in recent years. The army officials who were hurt in the fight are presently receiving treatment. The NIA has now announced a new probe into the region's targeted killings.

