Indian Army’s ALH Dhruv Helicopter Fleet Resumes Flight Operations After Overhaul

Tuesday, March 21, marked the return of flight activities for the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian Army. For more than ten days, the chopper was off the air. After technician teams, including HAL officials, have completed the necessary checks, the surviving fleet will be given the all-clear to begin operations.

The Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) made an emergency landing earlier this month after suffering a sudden lack of power and quick height loss. The three crew members on board were saved without injury, according to the military, who claimed that the pilot performed a controlled ditching. Following these events, the defence forces put an end to the use of ALH Dhruv helicopters until the cause of the incident was determined and preventative checks were made.

About ALH Dhruv choppers

The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard are among the services of the armed forces that employ these helicopters. They serve a variety of purposes for the military, including the movement of personnel and supplies. It is one of the most crucial components of the military's chopper operations in the various environments in which they are stationed.

It is a 5.5-ton weight class, twin-engine, multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopter. Both a skid version and a wheeled version of the basic helicopter are manufactured. The Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification (CEMILAC) have both types approved for use in civil and military aviation. It performs a variety of functions, including transporting commuters and passengers, VIP travel, casualty evacuation, underslung roads, rapid force deployment, logistic aviation support, search and rescue, and training.

It has an integrated self-protection suite, a digital moving map, an onboard inert gas generation system, a 20mm turret gun, a 70mm rocket, air-to-air missiles, a composite airframe, a glass cockpit and AFCS, a chaff and flare dispenser, a helmet pointing system, a health and usage monitoring system, a digital video recording system, and an integrated video recording system. It has numerous additional characteristics, high-tech systems, and weaponry that make it a deadly weapon for the opposition. It becomes a potent tool for the Indian Armed Forces as a result.

It is used across a variety of Indian landscapes and locations, on land, on water, and in the air. It has established itself as one of the most trustworthy military weaponry. It was recently grounded due to a glitch, and HAL has identified the cause, which calls for modifications and improvements to be made to the helicopter to ensure that future emergencies do not prevent the forces from operating it.