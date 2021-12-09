Indian Army's ARTRAC Mourns Loss Of CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 Others Killed In IAF Chopper Crash

General Bipin Rawat, India's first CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel died in a sad helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. The Army Training Command, Indian Army (ARTRAC) expressed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. CDS Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the forests of upper Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver comments in both chambers of the Parliament today about the horrific circumstances of the IAF helicopter crash. In the immediate wake of the IAF's announcement of the CDS' death, the Raksha Mantri attended a CCS meeting led by the Prime Minister.

On Friday, December 10, the CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat's mortal remains will be cremated. By Thursday evening, their mortal remains are scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on a military plane. According to ANI, the bodies will be delivered to their residence on Friday, where visitors will be able to pay their respects from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral procession that would begin from New Delhi's Kamraj Marg and end at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi cantonment. According to sources, the Indian Air Force (IAF) team probing the Coonoor chopper crash has successfully retrieved parts of the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter.

Airforce officials have launched an investigation team to conduct extensive search operations in the region where the Mi 17 V5 chopper crashed, killing CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. The team went to the location and found components of the Mi 17. The search for the black box is currently underway. The IAF has initiated an investigation into the tragic incident.

CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife left Delhi at 9 a.m. to give a lecture at Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, according to the chain of events that led to the crash. The CDS landed in Sulur at 11.35 a.m., and by 11.45 a.m., he was on his way to Wellington in a helicopter. The sad incident occurred at 12:20 p.m., only minutes before the chopper was scheduled to land.

The IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, killed CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others on Wednesday. The 63-year-old was on his way to Wellington Staff College with his wife and staff to deliver a lecture at 2:45 p.m. Just before the catastrophic accident in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, all communications with the chopper were lost. Group Captain Varun Singh, the chopper's sole survivor, is currently fighting for his life. On Thursday, the lifeless remains of all those who died would be carried to Delhi.

