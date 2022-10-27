Indian Army’s Bike Rally Culminates At National War Memorial On 76th Infantry Day

The Indian military fraternity celebrated the 76th Infantry Day on Thursday to mark the first military engagement post-independence. Infantry Day is commemorated on 27 October annually to acknowledge the contributions of the Infantry, which is the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army.

To mark the 76th Infantry Day, the Indian Army organised bike rallies from four cardinal directions. The rallies commenced their journey on October 16 from Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Wellington (Tamil Nadu) & Shillong (Meghalaya) to commemorate Sikh Regiment’s Srinagar landings. As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the bike rallies were also flagged-in by the Chief of Defence Staff at the National War Memorial. The event saw bike riders cover a cumulative distance of over 8000 kilometres in about 10 days while interacting with veer naris, veterans, and the cadets from the National Cadet Corps.

General Anil Chauhan #CDS flagged-in the #InfantryDay Bike Rally at #NWM, New Delhi. The Rally traversed through different parts of the country from the four cardinal directions, covering 8000 km & interacting with #Veterans, #VeerNaris & NOK of the #Bravehearts. pic.twitter.com/nMX5yoQyem — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 27, 2022

This year's Infantry Day celebrations marked a unique significance for the nation, as it marks the golden jubilee celebration of the Indian Air Force's Kashmir Air Base. It was on this day that the 1st Battalion of the Indian Army’s Sikh Regiment landed at the Srinagar airbase. The soldiers from the infantry battalion displayed resoluteness and extraordinary courage in thwarting the evil designs of the Pakistan Army during the 1947 Indo-Pak war. The act pushed back the Pakistani invaders from the outskirts of Srinagar and saved Jammu and Kashmir from an invasion led by Pakistan during the first Indo-Pak war.

Significance of the Infantry in the Army

Described as "The least spectacular of all arms, but without which you can do nothing, nothing at all", by the Indian Army's official website, the Infantry has been at the forefront of fighting since the days of yore. Troops of the infantry are men on the ground, at the forefront of any engagement and are the ones who engage the enemy in the ultimate battles. The Infantrymen are the ones to hold their ground against the assaults of the enemy till the "last man last round".

It is with the Infantry at the core that the rest of the Indian Army is configured, during times of war as well as peace. According to the Indian Army, if it is the last bastion of National security, then Infantry remains its penultimate strength. Currently, there are 27 infantry regiments in the Indian Army.