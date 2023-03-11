Indian Army's X Corps Conducts Exercise Chetak Chaukas To Improve Rear Area Security

In order to improve rear area security, the X Corps (Chetak Corps) of the Indian Army performed "Exercise Chetak Chaukas" on Saturday, March 11. The exercise was undertaken to ensure planning, getting ready, getting to know everyone involved, and updating databases to ensure better security in the rear protection area. Chetak Corps is based in Bathinda and is a part of Indian Army’s South Western Command.

Earlier in the day, the XII Corps, which is also known as Desert Corps and comes under the Pune-based Southern Command, conducted tactical flotation to verify operational parameters in an all-arms combat scenario. This was conducted to check tactical flotation and to verify operational parameters in all-arms combat scenarios along with perfecting numerous battle-related exercises.

It comes under the South Western Command and has its headquarters in Punjab’s Bathinda. To lighten the burden on the XI Corps, Lieutenant General ML Tuli raised it at Bathinda on July 1, 1979. Its area of operation includes north Rajasthan and south Punjab. It has two of the Reorganised Army Plains Infantry Divisions (RAPIDs) under it.

It has 24 Infantry Division at Bikaner, Rajasthan, 18 Infantry Division at Kota, Rajasthan, and 16 Infantry Division in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. The X Corps adopted the current divisional formation sign at the moment of re-raising. Its first General Officer Commanding (GOC) was Lt Gen ML Tuli. The design consists of red-white-red background, depicting a corps of the Indian Army and a horse with a torso of a man.

The corps badge has been inspired by Rajput king Maharana Pratap and his horse Chetak’s exploits during the Battle of Haldighati. It shows a standing horse in the best possible preparedness to spring into action. An image of a soldier's torso brandishing a spear at the adversary represents being immediately alert and ready to take aggressive action in the face of any obstacle.

The Indian Army's Desert Corps’ tactical flotation exercise earlier in the day validated operational parameters in an all-arms combat scenario. It increased the troops' and commanders' faith in their ability to undertake and complete the assigned tasks under any circumstances.