Indian Army's Coaching Classes For Competitive Exams In J&K's Baramulla Lauded By Students

The Indian Army on Saturday started month-long coaching and exam preparation classes in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla for students who are trying to secure a place in revered institutions like the National Defence Academy and for those preparing for similar competitive exams.

The Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Uplona, Baramullah under the aegis of Haiderbagh Sector Headquarters took the noble initiative to train aspirants whose education had been hit by the pandemic.

Commander 10 sector Rashtriya Rifles Brigadier Alok Dash as the Chief Guest of the event briefed the students about the importance of hard work and dedication to achieve desired results in competitive exams.

The Army has been presently conducting the classes for students of standard 5 to 11 in its bid to "bridge any capability gap in the academic learning" due to the past COVID lockdown period and to prepare them for competitive examinations.

A total of 50 students including 16 girls will be attending a four-week coaching capsule at Santorum Public School in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

Brigadier Dash suggests students "focus"

"The most important thing at this point of time is to focus. COVID pandemic has created a lot of problems, it has taken away whatever concentration we had. You are lucky that your school is organising this programme, your parents are supporting you," Brigadier Alok Dash said, while addressing students of Santorum Public School.

Locals lauded the efforts taken by the Indian Army to educate the pupils and requested to organise similar capsule courses in the future for positive engagement of youth.

Students appreciate Army initiative, say 'will help to move forward'

A student Shaista Farooq thanked the Indian Army and said that such programmes motivate students to progress. "The Indian Army organised a programme here relating to the competitive exams. We could not study anything because of COVID-19. Due to these programmes and initiatives, students got motivated," she said.

"The Brigadier who came here today also delivered motivation speech which motivated us a lot. He enlightened us about the National Defence Academy (NDA). We will participate in NDA as a student can progress in this," she added.

Another student Foziya Noor said that such initiatives of the army gave them an opportunity to move forward. "We are thankful to the Indian Army for organising the programme today. Because of this, we are also getting the opportunity to do something, take exams, and move forward," she added.

"I am really thankful to the Indian Army for organising the progress today and bringing the concept of NDA exam to our school too. It should now be on the list of priority of students because this is something that we can progress a lot," another student Afiya Hanief said.

The Indian Army has been actively promoting education in the Valley during the pandemic. Earlier in January, the Indian Army arranged free tuition classes for meritorious students belonging to families below the poverty line in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI