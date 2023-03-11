Indian Army's Col Geeta Rana Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Command EME Unit In Ladakh

Women officers have lately been approved for commanding positions in the Indian Army. The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers' Colonel Geeta Rana became the first female commander to assume control of a stand-alone field workshop. Her current location is Eastern Ladakh, close to the China frontier.

The officer now has taken over the command of EME independent workshop. For women officers to assume leadership of the independent units, the Army filled 108 positions. These are the Corps of Engineers, EME, Ordnance, and other branches of the army.

About Col. Geeta Rana

Col. Geeta Rana has military experience. She is the daughter of a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Mahar Army. She trained at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, before being commissioned into the Army in 2000. She has served in numerous locations throughout her 23-year military tenure, including Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir. She also has worked as an instructor at an EME training establishment.

She is originally from Kewar Talla village in Narayanbagar development block of Chamoli. Her maternal home is in Dangu Dugadda in Pauri district. She was born in Ludhiana and is married to Siddharth Negi, a resident of Kewar Talla village in Narayanbagad. The corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers or the EME of the Indian Army has many responsibilities related to design, development, trial, inspection and refit of weapon system and equipment. They also provide technical advice to units and conduct recovery operations.

Colonel Geeta joined this regiment in the year 2000. She has been selected by special no-3 selection board. She is the first woman officer who is a non medical officer to command a unit in the army. She now will be commanding an independent EME workshop in Eastern Ladakh, close to Indo-china border.