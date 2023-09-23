Indian Army's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Contingents To Visit US And Russia Simultaneously

The Indian Army is actively engaging with military counterparts from around the world, showcasing its commitment to regional stability and cooperation. In a recent development, Indian Army contingents are scheduled to participate in exercises in both the United States and Russia, as per officials in the Indian Army.

Indian Army to visit US for 'Yudh Abhyas'

Indian Army, on September 22, announced that one of its contingents will be participating in the 19th Edition of the joint military Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' 2023. This exercise, to be held at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA, symbolises the commitment of both nations to exchanging ‘best practices’ and enhancing interoperability. As per the Army, its aim is to facilitate mutual learning, thereby strengthening the bond between the Indian and US armed forces.

Exercise #YudhAbhyas 2023#IndianArmy contingent will be participating in 19th Edition of joint military Exercise #YudhAbhyas at Fort Wainwright, #Alaska, #USA. The Exercise will entail exchanging best practices and enhancing interoperability to mutually learn from each other &… pic.twitter.com/Pxn7K1KNSM — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 22, 2023

Army's simultaneous plans to visit Russia for a counter-terror programme

Simultaneously, an Indian Army contingent, comprising 32 personnel from a Battalion affiliated with the Rajputana Rifles, has departed for a mission in Russia for the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus Expert Working Group (EWG) on Counter Terrorism Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2023, the Ministry of Defence stated via a press release. This multinational joint military exercise, co-hosted by Russia and Myanmar, underscores the shared commitment to countering terrorism. The exercise will involve an array of counter-terrorism drills, including the elimination of terrorist groups in fortified areas, with the overarching goal of enhancing regional cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

#IndianArmy contingent will participate for the first time in the Joint Exercise from 25 Sep to 30 Sep 23 at #Vladivostok, #Russia under the umbrella of #ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus Experts Working Group (ADMM plus EWG). The exercise is aimed to share expertise between… pic.twitter.com/0luUEssPFJ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 22, 2023

According to MoD, "ADMM Plus EWG on Counter-terrorism 2023 will provide the Indian Army with a platform to share their expertise and best practices in counter-terrorism operations, besides increasing cooperation with the other 12 participating countries. The Indian Army looks forward to an enriching professional experience from the exercise."

ADG Rai on indo-Candian diplomatic faceoff

Meanwhile, amidst a diplomatic showdown between India and Canada after Trudeau’s government alleged Indian hand in killing of a Khalistani terrorist, Major General Rai of the Indian Army, on September 20, emphasised, 'It doesn't impact us (the Indian Army). The Canadian chief is coming here, and his delegation is accompanying him.' Reflecting on India's persisting multi-faceted diplomatic approach, Rai used China as an example to illustrate the same, stating, 'When we look at the relationship with some of our neighbours, where we may have had a standoff, we continue to engage with them at all levels.' Rai added, “Our diplomatic efforts as well as the military efforts with Canada continue to be in place.” He emphasised that engagements continue at all levels, even with nations where differences may exist.The rift between India and Canada deepened after Canadian PM Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India termed the allegations 'absurd and motivated,' leading to a diplomatic fallout. A top-level Indian diplomat was expelled, prompting a tit-for-tat response from India.

Against this backdrop, India is gearing up to co-host the three-day Indo-Pacific Armies Chief Conference (IPACC) alongside the United States in New Delhi. Themed on 'Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace & Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region,' this conference will bring together Army chiefs from various countries in the said region.

The Indian Army's adeptness in diplomatic engagement is evident in its multifaceted approach towards various nations. From strengthening ties with the US through joint exercises to participating in multinational counter-terrorism efforts with Russia and Myanmar, and maintaining engagement with Canada despite diplomatic differences.