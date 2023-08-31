Indian Army’s Drive To Engage Youth In Shopian, Launches Paigam-e-Shopian Radio Station

The Indian Army in order to engage with the youths of the district of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir have started a community radio station “Paigam-e-Shopian” 89.6FM to give them exposure to various fields. The principal objective of the radio station is to connect directly with the youths across the remotest parts and spread awareness about the various government programmes and schemes. Notably the initiative gains importance as there have been a number of cases of youths joining terrorist activities in the state of J&K after falling in the trap of anti-national elements.

Locals welcome Indian Army’s initiative

Currently the services of Paigam-e-Shopian are available in the district of Shopian and other parts of South Kashmir. While talking to ANI, Sajid Ahmad Station Manager said, "This is the first community Radio station of Shopian and our focus is always to aware and entertain our audience. This is the best platform for local youths to boast their talent and locals are supporting us in this regard.”

He also said that we also informed locals about the government schemes and highlighted other issues. The platform will provide an opportunity to the local youths to highlight their talent, he added and said Local singers, sports players and locals lauded this step taken by the Indian Army. The community station also has its individual social media channels.

Some of the recent posts on the X platform include a district hospital in Shopian announcing free surgeries from September 3 to September 14; The Radio Jockey Nadim also did a conversation with Shabir Ah Haqak, a corporate event designer and script writer from Srinagar.

It’s important to note that the youths apart from getting targeted from the terrorists from across the border to engage in terrorist activities also fall prey to drugs smuggled as a part of the narco-terror. Shopian and Pulwama are epicentres of Kashmir’s narco terror racket. The J&K police in 2022 seized drug consignments worth hundreds of crores, particularly from these two districts.

