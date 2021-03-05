Indian Army's First Community Radio Station In North Kashmir Aims To Connect With 'Awaam'

The Indian Army launched its first community radio station 'Radio Chinar' in North Kashmir's Baramulla district with the tagline, 'Har Dil ki Dhadkhan'. The prime focus is to bridge the gap between 'jawan' (army personnel ) and 'Awaam' (people). The radio station was inaugurated by the General officer commanding Chinar Corps Lt. General BS Raju. The reach of the station will be to Sophore, Bandipora and Baramulla district.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Army's core commander LT General BS Raju said people of Jammu & Kashmir are looking for a change.

''I think we have seen a very stable environment. I have said this earlier that all the parameters of violence have come down, be it stone pelting, agitations, bandh calls. People in the valley are looking forward to more peace, they want to get the dividend of the change in the environment that is taking place. Even the COVID-19 cases have come under control as several economic activities are taking place, a large number of tourists are visiting the valley. I think we all are heading in the right direction," he said.

LT General Raju added that the aim of the radio station is to keep the people of the valley connected and aware.

"The main aim of this new initiative is to get connected to the local youth directly and radio has the ability to reach out to the people living in remotest parts and make them aware of various schemes and programmes of the government," he said.

The radio station will have coverage around north Kashmir. It will be available at the frequency of 90.4 FM MHz. 5. The studio was a long pending demand from the people of North Kashmir as it is also providing employment for the locals, irrespective of age and gender. RJ Sahil said it is a medium to connect and entertain people.

"The initiative is great as at the end of the day Radio is something that connects directly to the hearts of people. When we are able to entertain and reach the hearts and homes of people through radio and soundwaves, we also feel very good," he added.

More Community Radio Station in the Valley

The Community Radio Station will be available on all social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube and Internet Radio, so as to provide uninterrupted services to the audience. Six months earlier, there was also a community Radio Station 'Raabta' inaugurated by the LT General BS Raju in Anantnag, south Kashmir. Four more Community Radio Station will be set up in the valley. The residents and local councillors appreciated this initiative of the Indian Army.

