Indian Army's 'Hero Medic' Major Beena Tiwari Recounts Her Experience In Quake-Hit Turkey

The Indian Army’s medical team deployed under ‘Operation Dost’ touched down in India on Monday at Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Force base. It was after 12 days of intense operation and treating over 3,500 patients in the earthquake-hit Turkey that the troops arrived back. One of the medical heroes of the Indian Army was Major Beena Tiwari. She served as a medical officer in the 60 Parachute Field Hospital and was seen hugging a Turkish woman in a viral picture. Major Beena said that they saw a massive loss of life and property when they reached Turkey.

Major Beena said that within hours of reaching Turkey, the Indian Army set up a field hospital near a local hospital in Iskenderun. The 99-member self-contained team successfully ran a fully equipped 30-bedded field hospital. The Indian Army attended 40,000 quake-hit people who were provided with immidiate medical assistance.

The Major also said that the locals and the Turkish government were of great help. She also said that during their 11-12 days, they attended to more than 3,500 patients. As soon as the order was received, the 60 Parachute Field hospital team got ready to leave within 8-10 hours from the Agra Air Force Base on February 7.

The army personnel said that they were lucky to provide the affected people with the best possible medical care. The main mission was to win the hearts and minds of people by helping and treating them. They were given the best medical care by the army and this was the most important part of this crucial mission.

During the initial days, there were a lot of trauma patients coming to the hospital. After a few days the position of the patients started getting better. The trauma cases declined and chronic patients started coming in for treatment.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey’s southeast and neighbouring Syria on February 6. It killed more than 45,000 people and left more than a million people homeless along with an economic cost expected to be around billions of dollars.

India was the first responder to rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria. The Indian government sent tons of relief materials to Turkey, a mobile hospital and a special search and rescue team. Many army personnel were deployed in the worst affected areas in Turkey as well as Syria.

India also sent emergency relief materials to Turkey. These Included a mobile hospital, a specialized search and rescue team, supply vehicles and other materials including ECG machines, patient monitors and other essential materials to Syria as part of the assistance.