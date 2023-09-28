Indian Army's IPACC Event Concludes With Focus On Indo-Pacific Stability

The three-day event jointly hosted by the Indian Army and the US Army, known as IPACC (Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference), IPAMS (Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar) and SELF (Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum)-2023, reached its conclusion today in New Delhi, with participants from 30 countries gathering to discuss matters of mutual security and interest in the Indo-Pacific region.

The event brought together 18 countries, represented by their respective Army Chiefs, and 12 countries represented by Heads of Delegations. The primary objective was to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through collaborative efforts and shared insights.

The event commenced with a meeting between General Randy George, Chief of Staff of the US Army, and General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army. Discussions encapsulated a wide range of contemporary issues and areas of mutual interest. On September 26th, participants paid homage to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, followed by a Joint Press Brief by the Indian Army's Chief of the Army Staff and the Chief of Staff of the US Army. During the briefing, both leaders emphasized the critical role of land power in maintaining regional security and addressing crises.

High-Level Bilateral Meetings

The COAS Indian Army and the Chiefs of the participating countries' armies held bilateral meetings to discuss various regional and global concerns. These meetings facilitated open dialogues and reinforced the commitment to an inclusive Indo-Pacific. The 47th IPAMS sessions addressed three key themes: "Partnering for Sustainable Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific," "Cooperation to Enhance Interoperability," and "Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)- Evolving Mechanisms for Crises Response." The discussions highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to strengthen collective responses.

The Opening Ceremony featured India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who underscored the untapped potential and complexities of the Indo-Pacific region. He highlighted India's commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific and the need for concerted efforts to achieve regional prosperity and security. A Commemorative Journal was also released during the ceremony.

As part of the 13th IPACC, a Chief's Round Table Conference focused on "Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region." The discussions covered topics such as enhancing collaboration, the role of military diplomacy in crisis mitigation, and the imperatives of self-reliance for modern armies. Participants reiterated the importance of an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific following a rules-based world order.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Equipment Display

The event showcased the capabilities of the Indian industry to produce world-class military equipment indigenously. Over 31 corporates participated, presenting a wide range of equipment, from drones and surveillance systems to military vehicles and more. Furthermore, the event included cultural performances, guided tours, and a display of India's rich heritage. The closing ceremony featured Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, who expressed gratitude to all participants.

The IPACC and IPAMS flags were handed over by the Indian Army to the US Army, marking the culmination of this comprehensive event. IPACC, IPAMS, and SELF-2023 provided a unique platform for building bonds and fostering cooperation between armies from diverse nations. The event successfully achieved its objectives, promoting a shared vision for military cooperation, enhancing collective responsibility, and reinforcing the importance of open dialogue in addressing regional challenges.