Indian Army's Joint Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' With Japan Ground Self Defence Force Begins

The Indian Army is participating in the 4th edition of the joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ with Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF). The exercise is being conducted at Camp Imazu in Japan’s Shiga province, the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a press release. Exercise Dharma Guardian will run from 17 February to 02 March 2023.

Notably, Exercise Dharma Guardian holds special significance among the series of military training exercises undertaken by the country, especially in the backdrop of the current geo-political and geo-strategic landscape. The exercise was described by India's Defence Ministry as being “crucial and significant” considering the security challenges faced by Japan as well as India “in the backdrop of the current global situation."

Training regimen of Ex-Dharma Guardian

Exercise Dharma Guardian covers platoon-level joint training on the conduct of operations in jungle, semi-urban and urban terrain. Troops from Indian Army’s Garhwal Rifles Regiment will participate in the joint exercise with an Infantry Regiment from the Middle Army of JGSDF. The primary aim of the exercise is to share experiences gained by the two armies during operations. This will enhance inter-operability between the Indian Army and Japan Ground Self Defence Force, especially pertaining to planning and execution, the Indian MoD said in a release.

As per the MoD, the Indian Army contingent arrived at Camp Imazu on 12 February 2023 and was accorded a warm reception. The joint military exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in techniques, tactics and procedures for conducting tactical operations under the United Nations Mandate. Furthermore, the exercise will enable the development of “bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies,” the Indian MoD added.

Notably, Exercise Dharma Guardian will primarily focus on a high degree of physical fitness and will involve joint drills at the tactical level. The training regimen of the exercise includes the basics of establishing integrated surveillance grids, including employment of aerial assets planning, and joint tactical drills. Furthermore, the exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the two armies, furthering the bilateral relations between India and Japan. The first edition of the exercise began in 2018. Notably, the previous edition of the exercise was conducted from 27 February to 10 March 2022 at Belgaum’s Foreign Training Node.