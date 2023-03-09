Indian Army's Joint Exercise FRINJEX-23 With French Army 'Just The Begining'

The maiden joint military exercise between Indian and French armies FRINJEX-23 took place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on March 7 and 8. The exercise was conducted at Pangode military station and was focussed on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

It is for the first time that armies of both nations engaged in this format. While the Indian side comprised troops from Thiruvananthapuram-based units, the French side was represented by its 6th Light Armoured Brigade.

Aim of FRINJEX-23 exercise

According to senior defence officials from both sides, FRINJEX-23 was aimed at enhancing interoperability, coordination and cooperation between the two forces at the tactical level. The scope of the exercise involved the establishment and operationalisation of a joint command post to secure an envisaged area for undertaking joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The exercise also undertook operations to establish an internally displaced population camp and move disaster relief materials quickly to the affected areas.

The joint exercise further cemented the defence cooperation with France. The Indian Army called it “end is just the beginning” and posted several photos of the exercise in a tweet.

FRINJEX 2023



End is just the beginning…



Joint Military Exercise FRINJEX 2023 between French Army and Indian Army culminated after an intense validation training. The bilateral exercise has been successful in sharing best practices between both Armies.

The two countries have a well-established naval wargame Varuna that began in 1993. The 21st edition of Varuna took place on Western Seaboard in January 2023. French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support Vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique participated in it. The navies of both the nations constantly participate to learn new warfare skills and techniques.

The Indian Navy represented INS Chennai, INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P8I and Dornier and MiG-29K fighter aircraft that took off from the shore. The military exercise culminated after an intense validation training. It has been a vital exercise between both nations to share and learn each other's skills, tactics and use of weapon systems in combat situations.