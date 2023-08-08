Indian Army's Ladakh Scouts Regiment Conferred With Ladakh's Highest Civilian Award

The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, on August 6, were conferred with the dPal rNgam Duston Award 2023, the highest civilian honour of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Ladakh Scouts regiment won the 7th Ladakh dPal rNgam award for their dedicated, meritorious, and selfless service to the nation. Also called 'Snow Warriors', this infantry regiment of the Indian Army was formed in 1963, a year after the Sino-India war and are specialised in mountain warfare. Notably, the award for the year 2022 was awarded to Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama for his contributions toward humanity as well as the Union Territory.

Ladakh Scouts conferred highest civilian award for their national service

The Ladakh dPal rNgam Duston is envisioned by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh to celebrate the pride and glory of Ladakh with a dedicated theme each year. According to an official release from the Ladakh administration, 2023 will be observed as the year of Ladakh Scouts. The Ladakh Scouts were formed by merging the 7th and 14th battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Militia and they were declared an infantry regiment in 1999.

At the award ceremony, Tashi Gyalson, CEC Chairman, termed the Ladakh Scouts as a ‘Gift to the nation from Ladakh’ and added that Ladakh Scout is one of the best things to have happened to Ladakh. He further said that Ladakh Scouts deserve due recognition for their bravery and meritorious service for the nation and Ladakh adding that the welfare of soldiers and their families should be a top priority of the administration. JamyangTsering Namgyal, Ladakh MP, was also present at the event and acknowleged the remarkable contributions of Ladakh Scouts.