Indian Army's Lt Gen DP Pandey Says Kashmiri Youth Realised 'path To Terrorism Is Futile'

Indian Army's Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, who is currently serving as General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said the youths of Kashmir realised that the path to terrorism is futile. Speaking about the present condition of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Lt Gen DP Pandey said that there is a decrease in the local recruitment for terrorism.

"The youths of Shopian have understood that the path of terrorism is futile and there is no gain in walking over that path," Indian Army's Lt Gen DP Pandey said. He further added that in the last two years, there is a steep fall in the local recruitment for terrorism, indicating that locals are not interested in terror activities anymore. "If we look into numbers of this year and the last year, there is a steep drop in terrorist recruitment of locals. And terrorists those who are getting killed are coming from outside," Lt Gen DP Pandey said.

The General-Officer-Commanding of Chinar Corps, Lt Gen DP Pandey further added that the people of Shopian do not support terrorism. "People of Shopian have stopped giving support to terrorism. And I believe that youth understands this," the officer said. Pandey also reacted to the radicalisation of Kashmiri youths through social media and the internet. "We have seen radicalisation of youth through social media. However, the youth understands about this," he said. "Because the youth of Shopian is educated one," he added further. Speaking about the importance of Kashmiri youths in the development of Kashmir, Lt Gen DP Pandey said, "If these youths take a right path then the whole Kashmir will also walk on a right path."

Smiling faces is the change in Kashmir: DP Pandey

Last month, the General Officer Commanding of Srinagar based Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey said that smiling faces were the real change in Kashmir post the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Speaking at a function at Hyderbeigh area of north Kashmir's Pattan last month, the army officer said that in his tenure if he really succeeds in achieving something are smiling faces of Kashmiris. He said these smiling faces are real changes in the Naya Kashmir because with it peace and prosperity are “at their best.”

GOC 15 corps DP Pandey, while praising the police, and security forces, said that their hard work and dedication resulted in giving the new life to around 100 misled terrorists who surrendered and were now living with happy moments and with their families. He said our jawans put their lives at risk, in trouble for the sake of innocent people in Kashmir. The officer further added that many of our forces sustained injuries in the terrorist attacks but succeed in saving the lives of common Kashmiris.

Lt Gen DP Pandey also appealed to people to take care of their children, show them the right path, and guide them towards a bright future.