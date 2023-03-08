Major Bhavna Syal is a third -generation officer of the Indian Army. Major Syal, an alumnus of the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, is currently posted in Ladakh’s Karu. The officer was commissioned into the Corps of Signals on September 15, 2012.

The officer in an exclusive interview with Republic News Network on the occasion of International Women’s Day shared her experience of service in the Indian Army. Speaking from the high-altitude region of Karu, Major Bhavna Syal stated that the perception regarding women in the Indian Armed Forces has changed.

“In the army, there has never been a difference between a gentleman officer or a women officer,” Major Syal said during the interview. “When you are tasked, you are a soldier first,” she stressed while adding that the same ethic is followed by her unit. The officer further noted that the unit’s Commanding Officer Colonel Ankush Goyal does not discriminate between male and female officers while assigning tasks.

Notably, Major Bhavna Syal is the only Women Officer from the Indian Army selected for the Mission Peacekeeping Intelligence Course at UNRSCE in Entebbe, Uganda. The officer revealed during the interview that the development came amid her UN deployment in Lebanon under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Major Syal underwent training under the Mission Peacekeeping Intelligence Course which included data accumulation, compilation and intelligence gathering.

Major Bhavna Syal explains circumstantial difficulties in service

Major Bhavna Syal explained during the interview that women officers are given the same basic training as their male counterparts in the academy. She stated that all officers are trained on “how to operate in various terrain conditions and various weather conditions.”

Major Syal further noted that the officers are required to follow set guidelines while operating in certain regions. “There is nothing unusual about the location and the appointment that our Standard Operating Procedure doesn’t cover,” Major Syal explained. She further stated during the interview that women officers undergo proper acclimatisation when posted in harsh high-altitude regions like Ladakh.

“I am a third-generation officer,” Major Syal stated when asked about her inspiration to join the Indian Army. “My father was from the regiment of the Artillery,” the officer stated while revealing that both her grandparents also served in the Indian Army. “Olive Green runs in my blood,” she exclaimed during the interview.

Major Bhavna Syal revealed that she was inspired to join the army as a kid whenever she saw her father’s olive-green uniform and the brass on his shoulders. “That very time I knew that I wanted to join the Armed Forces,” Major Syal said.

Speaking more about the Indian Army as an organisation, Major Bhavna Syal said, “I personally could not think of any better profession which lets you serve the nation with so much pride and honour.”

Major Syal urged the nation’s women, especially those who aspire to join the Indian Armed Force to answer the question, “Do you have it in you?” She noted that the Indian Armed Forces not only provide an opportunity to the nationals but is also a challenge. “So, take the plunge if you really think you have it in you,” Major Bhavna Syal said.