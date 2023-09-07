Indian Army’s Mountain Division Back In Action, Shows Synergy In Ex 'NabhShakti' With IAF

Inter-services synergy was on full display during the recent Joint Training Exercise 'NabhShakti' held at the Brahmastra Corps/17 Strike Corps. This exercise, which took place on September 6, brought together the might of the Indian Army's 59 Mountain Division and the Indian Air Force's No. 87 Squadron, known as the "Raiding Raptors." The primary objective was to validate rapid responses to dynamic operational scenarios and bolster joint expertise in multimodal operations. The outcome was a seamless integration of operational concepts and procedures across all levels.

A linchpin in India's defence strategy, the 59 Mountain Division assumes a significant role in the realisation of Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs). This concept, trialled in 2019 under the guidance of then-Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, involves the amalgamation of various military branches into a unified, formidable fighting force. The aim was to enable swift mobilisation and execute controlled offensives in the challenging terrains of high-altitude mountain regions.

Within the ambit of the 17 Mountain Corps, three IBGs were envisaged. Each IBG is equivalent to a Brigade both in terms of manpower and capability. This underscores the importance of a tightly coordinated, unified command structure. Such a setup ensures quicker response times and more efficient resource allocation, particularly in the demanding environments along the India-China border.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence, dated December 17, 2022, read, "Concurrent studies on the establishment of Theatre Commands were carried out at the Service HQ level for enhancing operational preparedness and synergizing capability and combat potential of the Armed Forces during war and peace. A number of decisions taken on restructuring are being implemented in a satisfactory manner."

"In an attempt to reform the Indian Army into a leaner and agile Army driven by technology, the Integrated Battle Groups were conceptualised. All formations of the IA will be structured on an IBG model in a phased manner. IBG-isation is progressing well, and Phase 1 is near completion," the statement added.

