Indian Army's Northern Command Condoles Demise Of 7 Soldiers In Ladakh Bus Accident

Following the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 7 army personnel in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday, the Indian Army's Northern Command has extended its condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. It has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured ones in the accident.

Taking to Twitter, Northern Command wrote, "Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Army CdrNC, and all ranks of the Northern Command express deepest condolences to the families of the bravehearts who lost their lives in a tragic and unfortunate road accident at Turtuk, Ladakh. Our prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The tragic incident transpired after an army bus carrying 26 Indian Army soldiers met with an accident while it was on its way from Transit camp in Partapur towards a forward location in the sub-sector, Hanif. The bus, while being on the accident-prone roads of the area, skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok River in the Turtuk sector. While seven people died on the spot, 19 others were injured in the accident and have now been rescued and airlifted to the Chandimandir Command Hospital in Haryana's Panchkula district, reported ANI.

The seven soldiers who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as - Subedar Shinde Vijay Rao Sarjerao, Nb Sub Gurudyal Sahu, L/Hav MD Saijal T, Naiks Sandeep Pal, Jadav Prashant Shivaji, and Ramanuj Kumar, Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia.

The accident reportedly took place in the morning around 9 AM at 25km from Thoise. After slipping off the road, the vehicle fell to a depth of 80-90 feet, further resulting in maximum damage.

PM Modi & President Kovind extend condolences over Ladakh Army accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to react to the accident. Taking to Twitter, he expressed deep anguish and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Further praying over the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers, he assured that every possible assistance is being given to the affected.

“Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected", PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter and expressed grief over the accident. "Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured", he tweeted.

In addition to that, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and many others also condoled the death of the army soldiers.

