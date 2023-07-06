Indian Army's Oldest Veteran Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar Takes His Final Salute At 109

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar (retd), one of the oldest veterans of the Indian Army and the esteemed Kumaon Regiment, passed away on Monday in the United States at the age of 109. The news of Major Brar's demise was first shared on Twitter by author Jai Samota and later confirmed by Colonel N N Bhatia (retd), a respected veteran of the Kumaon Regiment with deep knowledge of its history.

Born on November 19, 1913, in a village in the Faridkot district of undivided Punjab, Major Brar hailed from a humble farmer family. His path to greatness was paved with resilience and determination. After surmounting numerous challenges, he joined the Faridkot State Forces before ultimately joining the Indian Army where he was commissioned in the 6th Battalion of the prestigious Kumaon Regiment.

From humble beginnings to military distinctions

Major Brar's unwavering commitment to duty and exceptional leadership skills were recognized early in his military career. Notably, he received the distinguished Mention-in-Despatches from the King of England in 1942 for his courageous leadership against the warring Pathans in Waziristan. Throughout World War II, he served in the Faridkot Field Company, Sappers, and Miners, which later merged with the Bengal Sappers.

In 1945, Major Brar was commissioned into the 6 Kumaon Regiment, where he saw action in Burma and earned another Mention-in-Despatches during a snow clearance and rescue operation in Baltal in 1957. Notably, his contributions to the regiment also included leading a contingent at the Republic Day Parade in 1959 and receiving the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Card' for his distinguished service in Jammu and Kashmir in 1960. Following his retirement from the Indian Army, Major Brar embarked on a new chapter of his life.

Following his retirement from the Indian Army, Major Brar first settled in Jabalpur in the 1960s before migrating to the United States with his family in 1981. Settling in Delano, California, Major Brar and his wife eventually purchased 80 acres of land, establishing a successful farming enterprise.

Kumaon Regiment pays tribute to Major Brar's indomitable spirit

The passing of Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar has deeply impacted the Kumaon Regiment, whose Colonel has expressed condolences on behalf of the regiment. Major Brar's unwavering dedication, resilience, and indomitable spirit have left an indelible mark on the regiment's ethos. His remarkable journey from a humble background to military distinction and subsequent agricultural success serves as an enduring inspiration for current and future generations of soldiers. Major Brar is survived by his wife, Gurnam Kaur Brar, and his sons, Harbinder Singh, a distinguished doctor, and Maj Manjit Singh Brar (retd), who served in the 12 Kumaon Regiment.